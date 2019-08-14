Golden opportunity for young Pony Club rider

Indigo Harris is the youngest Pony Club member to represent Australia on an international tour.

HEADING overseas is exciting and daunting for any kid but especially when you’re the youngest Pony Club member to represent Australia on an international tour.

Indigo Harris from Coffs Harbour was selected to represent Pony Club in China on their international tour at only 11-years-old.

Returning to Australia this week, Indigo attended the Golden Saddle Equestrian Centre in Guilin as one of four riders from around Australia where she participated in demonstrations, riding clinics and educated young Chinese riders.

Indigo is part of the Bellinger River Pony Club and has been riding her whole life and competitively since eight-years-old.

“I love all things horses and love to travel and meet new people and experience new things as well,” Indigo wrote in her application to be in the running for the program.

She attends every pony club rally on offer and competes in gymkhanas from Telegraph Point to Grafton.

International Exchange is a way for pony club riders to see and experience pony club in other parts of the world and immerse themselves in a new country with different cultures and traditions.