Golden oldies set to miss Neil Frame Shield openers

Nathan Ensbey blocks the delivery back to the bowler during the Neil Frame Shield over-40s clash between Clarence River and Lower Clarence at Barry Watts Oval last year.

CRICKET :With half the cricket pitches in the Clarence Valley under water, Lower Clarence Cricket Association have called off all matches this weekend, which means a staggered start for the Neil Frame Shield.

The annual over-40s tournament pits the four North Coast Cricket Council associations against one another for the ultimate crown, which currently belongs to the Lower Clarence Cricket Association.

Going through last year’s shield undefeated, Lower Clarence features a strong spine of Harwood North Coast Premier league players, including experienced batsmen Nathan and Mark Ensbey, as well as an array of Lower Clarence first grade stalwarts.

Clarence River draw from both first and third grade sides and will boast a solid squad in 2020.

The first round was set to put Lower Clarence up against Valleys in Yamba and Clarence River against Coffs Harbour on Sunday but they will now move onto round two as CRCA face LCCA at JJ Lawrence Fields in a Clarence derby while Valleys host Coffs Harbour next weekend.