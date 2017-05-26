Gold to our own hockey master

COFFS Harbour's Keith Jervis has just returned home from the over-65 Trans-Tasman hockey challenge in New Zealand with a gold medal in his luggage.

The Trans-Tasman series is a biannual event where Australia and New Zealand select national teams in various "masters' age groups for a three Test series. that was held this year in Whangarei.

Jervis was selected to play for Australia after stand-out performances at the national championships.

His team won the first Test against New Zealand 2-1, drew the second Test 1-all and then defeated the New Zealand team 3-1 in the last game to clinch the gold.

The result gave Jervis his second Trans-Tasman gold medal.

Last year he won his first gold playing with the same team at the Grand Masters Hockey World Cup held in Newcastle.

"Masters Hockey is a fantastic way to further your representative career and travel to some great places,” Coffs Coast men's masters coordinator Russ Atkinson said.

"The success that Keith has enjoyed at this level of hockey over a long period of time is a tribute to his fitness and training.

"Keith is highly regarded in Australian men's masters hockey and we congratulate him on another exceptional achievement.”

Keith's next hockey engagement is playing for Hockey Coffs Coast over-50s representative team at the New South Wales Men's Masters state championships in Grafton.

This will be followed by the Australian championships in Hobart at the end of September, where Keith is part of the NSW over-65s men's team.