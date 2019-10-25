Gold rush for white-hot Masters swimming team

COFFS Harbour Masters Swimming Club recently returned from the NSW Short Course Swimming Championships on the Central Coast with a boot load of medals.

The team of eight won thirty-two individual events (eleven gold, eleven silver, ten bronze) and three relay events (one silver, two bronze). Twenty-six individual club records were broken, along with three relay records.

There were many memorable moments including family members Michelle, Michael and Tenielle Stubbs all medalling in the same event, the 50m backstroke, and Louise Dam winning gold by a fingernail in the 200m breaststroke at her first State Championships.

Individual results were: Tenielle Stubbs (18-24 age group): five gold, five club records; Louise Dam (50-54): one gold, two silver, four club records; Michelle Stubbs (50-54): one silver, one bronze; Paul Edwards (50-54): three gold, one silver, one bronze, five club records; Michael Stubbs (50-54): two gold, one silver, one bronze; Leanne Da Costa (55-59): two silver, two bronze, two club records; Grant Da Costa (60-64): one silver, three bronze, 5 club records; and Rose Jeff (75-79): three silver, two bronze, and five club records. Masters swimming is for anyone over 18-years-old.

Visit www.coffsmastersswimming.weebly.com for more information.