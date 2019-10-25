Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming Club members Tenielle Stubbs, Grant Da Costa, Michael Stubbs, Paul Edwards, Louise Dam, Michelle Stubbs, Leanne Da Costa, Rose Jeff.
Coffs Harbour Masters Swimming Club members Tenielle Stubbs, Grant Da Costa, Michael Stubbs, Paul Edwards, Louise Dam, Michelle Stubbs, Leanne Da Costa, Rose Jeff.
Sport

Gold rush for white-hot Masters swimming team

25th Oct 2019 12:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFS Harbour Masters Swimming Club recently returned from the NSW Short Course Swimming Championships on the Central Coast with a boot load of medals.

The team of eight won thirty-two individual events (eleven gold, eleven silver, ten bronze) and three relay events (one silver, two bronze). Twenty-six individual club records were broken, along with three relay records.

There were many memorable moments including family members Michelle, Michael and Tenielle Stubbs all medalling in the same event, the 50m backstroke, and Louise Dam winning gold by a fingernail in the 200m breaststroke at her first State Championships.

Individual results were: Tenielle Stubbs (18-24 age group): five gold, five club records; Louise Dam (50-54): one gold, two silver, four club records; Michelle Stubbs (50-54): one silver, one bronze; Paul Edwards (50-54): three gold, one silver, one bronze, five club records; Michael Stubbs (50-54): two gold, one silver, one bronze; Leanne Da Costa (55-59): two silver, two bronze, two club records; Grant Da Costa (60-64): one silver, three bronze, 5 club records; and Rose Jeff (75-79): three silver, two bronze, and five club records. Masters swimming is for anyone over 18-years-old.

Visit www.coffsmastersswimming.weebly.com for more information.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Where’s Wally?

    premium_icon Where’s Wally?

    News He’s usually out and about on the Northern Beaches “shooting people” but now needs a little help to continue with his passion.

    • 25th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    PM outnumbered on campaign to end govt secrets

    News More political parties throwing their support behind campaign

    Petition has its day in State Parliament

    premium_icon Petition has its day in State Parliament

    News Petition against Cultural centre debated in State Parliament

    REVEALED: Staggering amount netted by Coffs' cameras

    premium_icon REVEALED: Staggering amount netted by Coffs' cameras

    News Speed and red light cameras here in Coffs have raked in millions.