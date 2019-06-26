Gold medalist to honour Coffs' Youth Olympian

OLYMPIC swimmer turned Australian Olympic Committee ambassador Brooke Hanson will honour the achievements of Bonville's Youth Olympian Keaan Van Venrooij this week.

Hanson, who won gold and silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics, will present Van Venrooij, a former Bishop Druitt College student, with an Olympic flag on behalf of the Australian Olympic Committee.

Van Venrooij represented Australia in the Modern Pentathlon at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.

The presentation will take place at BDC, as part of the college's Foundation Day Assembly on Friday, June 28 at 9am in the Branson Centre.

"It is a real honour to welcome Brooke Hanson to the college and have Keaan accept the Olympic flag here," BDC Assistant Principal, Head of Secondary Simon Doyle said.

The Olympic Flag presentation is part of Olympic Day commemorations that took place on Sunday, June 23.