Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chantelle Newbery.
Chantelle Newbery. Facebook
Crime

Gold-medal Olympian facing string of charges held in custody

Peter Hardwick
by
5th Nov 2018 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD-MEDALLIST diver facing a string of failing to appear and stealing charges has been held in custody, after a magistrate adjourned her bail application.

Chantelle Lee Newbery, who won diving gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, fronted Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning.

Her solicitor, who phoned in from Rockhampton, said there were mitigating circumstances that he would like to put before the court personally.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan adjourned the application until November 15 and remanded her in custody.

chantelle newbery failing to appea toowoomba court toowoomba crime twbcourt
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Stalker’s final moments before cops shot him dead

    premium_icon Stalker’s final moments before cops shot him dead

    News PAUL Lambert was a serial stalker who charmed women on dating sites like Tinder. His trail of terror ended when he lunged at police with a knife.

    Driver error is a key factor in roundabout crashes

    Driver error is a key factor in roundabout crashes

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    • 6th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
    Waste dumped across rural NSW for 18 years proves toxic

    premium_icon Waste dumped across rural NSW for 18 years proves toxic

    Environment Residents in rural NSW exposed to cancer-linked toxins for 18 years.

    • 6th Nov 2018 5:37 AM
    Police shooting inquest hears of deeply troubled individual

    premium_icon Police shooting inquest hears of deeply troubled individual

    News The inquest into the police shooting of Paul Lambert began today.

    Local Partners