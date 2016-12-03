Gold Cup draws strong interest from in-form runners

POSSIBLE RUNNER: Plateau Gold, trained by Coffs Harbour's Jim Jarvis, may get a run at the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Carnival on Friday.

WITH $300,000 up for grabs, trainers from far and wide will be looking to end their year on a high at Friday's Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Despite the biggest racing meet in Coffs Harbour being moved back four months after it was washed out in August, Coffs Harbour Racing Club racing manager Tim Saladine said trainers were well prepared.

Saladine said Racing NSW was quick to offer up a new date after the meet, originally set to be held on August 4, which allowed trainers to put in the extra preparation.

Saladine said Coffs Harbour trainer Shannon Fry had flagged interest in entering cup-winning Sofin into the Coffs Harbour Cup which offers $46,450 for first place.

"Sofin won the Port Macquarie Cup by about five lengths,” he said.

The Port Macquarie Cup win was the second consecutive win for the six-year-old bay mare which finished first in the Port Macquarie Cup Prelude on September 25.

Saladine said the shorter races had also drawn in keen interest.

"There is a load of locals in the sprints,” he said.

He said Plateau Gold and Gunnaza might get a run against each other after the pair ran one-two at Taree earlier in the year in a Coffs Harbour clash.

Plateau Gold, trained by Jim Jarvis, just beat Peter Roach-trained Gunnezah in a heated showdown.

Following ongoing watering of the track, helped by showers over the week, Saladine said the track had never looked better.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club chief executive officer Russ Atkinson said he expected a crowd of more than 3000, although corporate numbers were expected to be lower following the change of date to Friday.