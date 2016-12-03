31°
News

Gold Cup draws strong interest from in-form runners

Keagan Elder
| 3rd Dec 2016 7:30 AM
POSSIBLE RUNNER: Plateau Gold, trained by Coffs Harbour's Jim Jarvis, may get a run at the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Carnival on Friday.
POSSIBLE RUNNER: Plateau Gold, trained by Coffs Harbour's Jim Jarvis, may get a run at the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Carnival on Friday. Lynne Mowbray

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH $300,000 up for grabs, trainers from far and wide will be looking to end their year on a high at Friday's Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Despite the biggest racing meet in Coffs Harbour being moved back four months after it was washed out in August, Coffs Harbour Racing Club racing manager Tim Saladine said trainers were well prepared.

Saladine said Racing NSW was quick to offer up a new date after the meet, originally set to be held on August 4, which allowed trainers to put in the extra preparation.

Saladine said Coffs Harbour trainer Shannon Fry had flagged interest in entering cup-winning Sofin into the Coffs Harbour Cup which offers $46,450 for first place.

"Sofin won the Port Macquarie Cup by about five lengths,” he said.

The Port Macquarie Cup win was the second consecutive win for the six-year-old bay mare which finished first in the Port Macquarie Cup Prelude on September 25.

Saladine said the shorter races had also drawn in keen interest.

"There is a load of locals in the sprints,” he said.

He said Plateau Gold and Gunnaza might get a run against each other after the pair ran one-two at Taree earlier in the year in a Coffs Harbour clash.

Plateau Gold, trained by Jim Jarvis, just beat Peter Roach-trained Gunnezah in a heated showdown.

Following ongoing watering of the track, helped by showers over the week, Saladine said the track had never looked better.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club chief executive officer Russ Atkinson said he expected a crowd of more than 3000, although corporate numbers were expected to be lower following the change of date to Friday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour gold cup coffs harbour gold cup carnival coffs harbour racing club coffs harbour sport horse racing

Prepare and know your bushfire survival plan: RFS

Prepare and know your bushfire survival plan: RFS

AS high temperatures and dry conditions continue, fires have become a real danger on the Coffs Coast.

Is that a tax in your backpack?

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker.

Cowper MP welcomes agreement on 15% backpacker tax.

Kids banter with Santa

Santa Claus arrives in the Coffs Harbour CBD to start the festive period.

The festive month begins with Santa visit to Coffs Harbour CBD

Majestic Mite proves the fastest of them all

LIGHTNING QUICK: Coffs Harbour Public School student Ama Mite is the fastest 11 year old in the country after winning gold in the 100 metres at the national titles.

Coffs Harbour Public boasts a new national champion.

Local Partners

VIDEO: 'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatality

A NORTHERN Rivers mother shares how her son's involvement in a horror road accident changed him - and why he will carry it with him for the rest of his life.

Disability no beach barrier

NO BOUNDARIES: Adam is vision impaired but doesn't let that stop him and he is determined to stand up on the surfboard.

Community members showing kindness with a fun day in the surf.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League with his mates.

  • TV

  • 3rd Dec 2016 7:00 AM

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

REVIEW: One hell of a trip

Under Full Sail is out now.

The discovery of gold brought a rush of migrants

Gigi Hadid: I'm 'taking the pressure off' myself

Gigi Hadid is trying to "take the pressure off" herself this year.

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

Mila Kunis won't be naming her second child 'Hawkeye'

Built to a high standard this modern executive style home is one not to be missed!

21 Torrens Way, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

The tone is set by high ceilings and high gloss tiled floors, a caesar stone kitchen and a fabulous neutral colour palette. Designed to focus on entertaining or...

Renovated cottage on the CBD fringe

16 Prince James Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $369,000

Located only moments from the main street, CBD, shops and marina that Coffs Harbour is famous for, you will find this cute cottage that has seen a recent...

Satisfy your sense of style and desire for value!

57 Worland Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 5 2 3 $635,000

Meticulous and feature packed this tasteful property is sure to impress those searching for an "as new" home. Having only one owner and presented to please the...

Better than new! Better not wait!

135 Shephards Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Why go through the hassle and time of building when all the hard work has been done for you...this home offers you the opportunity to just move straight in and...

Stunning home - walk to beach and shopping...

3 Moonee Creek Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Step into this beautiful, recently built home and discover the perfect home with nothing to do but enjoy! Spacious open plan living looking out to a private...

Cool contemporary elegance enhanced by ocean and island vista...

2/8 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 3 2 $1,150,000 ...

From its executive elevated position in an oceanfront resort, this prestige security apartment is immersed in a postcard-perfect 180 degree ocean and coastal...

Beachside Living at it&#39;s Best

37 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 NEW LISTING...

Backing onto Coastal Reserve this superb two storey residence offers an enviable coastal lifestyle ideal for families seeking a private haven. Ideally positioned...

Headland Position

21 Ocean Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 NEW LISTING...

This laid back beachside property represents a rare opportunity to secure a much sought after headland position with potential to develop further. There are ocean...

Quiet Lifestyle at Country Club Estate

7 Palmer Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 NEW LISTING...

This home has immediate appeal from the moment you encounter the impressive oversized driveway. The floorplan is away from open plan and offers separation of the...

School &amp; Surf beach Down the road

73 Blackbutt Ave, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 1 NEW PRICE...

Boasting, modern, spacious kitchen with gas cooktop & main living where you can sit back and relax, overlooking the undercover entertaining deck with its beautiful...

Elegant coastal living in Corindi

BEACH IN THE BACKYARD: Meander 110m from the back door to the beach.

Elegant coastal living in Corindi

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!