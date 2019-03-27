Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gold Coast woman begged to be let out of prison so she can “join a dating agency” and “find another love of my life” during a court appearance yesterday.
A Gold Coast woman begged to be let out of prison so she can “join a dating agency” and “find another love of my life” during a court appearance yesterday. kaspiic
Crime

Prisoner: ‘I need to find another lover’

by Lea Emery
27th Mar 2019 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast woman begged to be let out of prison so she can "join a dating agency" and "find another love of my life" during a court appearance yesterday.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made the impassioned and tearful appeal when she pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

"I need to get out and I need to join a dating agency," she said.

"I need to find another love of my life."

The woman, who is serving a prison term for multiple breaches of the domestic violence order, phoned her former partner three times in January and February telling him their six-year-old boy needed his mother.

 

Police prosecutor Sergeant Davina Cochrane said the man found the behaviour to be "harassing".

Magistrate Pamela Dowse ordered the woman be convicted and not further punished.

"You are not allowed to do that, don't do that," she said.

The woman is expected to be released from prison in May.

More Stories

crime editors picks gold coast lover prisoner

Top Stories

    New MP needs to back up tunnel commitment: action group

    premium_icon New MP needs to back up tunnel commitment: action group

    News The first group to run a candidate forum in the run up to the state election has congratulated Gurmesh Singh on his win but they've also put him on notice.

    Tributes pour in for a 'true gentleman'

    premium_icon Tributes pour in for a 'true gentleman'

    News Messages of condolence on the loss of a great local man

    COLD CASE: Murder charge imminent in Whitsunday case

    premium_icon COLD CASE: Murder charge imminent in Whitsunday case

    Breaking New South Wales man to be extradited in Jay Brogden case

    Lucky escape for crew of sinking yacht

    premium_icon Lucky escape for crew of sinking yacht

    News They made a lucky escape onto a tender vessel.