Subscribe Today's Paper
Pluto and Isabela Moner on board a private jet. Photo: Instagram - @plutogoodboi
Pets & Animals

AWL shelter dog’s life of glamour with movie star

by Emily Halloran
9th Apr 2019 10:38 AM
A GOLD Coast dog who spent months in an animal shelter after becoming three-legged is now living a glamorous life with a US celebrity.

Pluto, a three-year-old mixed American staffy, was adopted by actress Isabela Moner while she was filming for Dora and the Lost City of Gold on the Coast.

The 17-year-old visited Animal Welfare League in Coombabah in November with no intention of adopting.

But Animal Welfare League spokesman Craig Montgomery told the Bulletin the pair had an instant bond and had been inseparable since.

"She lives in Ohio and he basically travels with her wherever she goes including when she's doing publicity or filming.

Isabela Moner in character as Dora the Explorer.
"I know he went to Canada with her recently.

"The whole crew stayed in Peppers in Broadbeach while she was filming and she moved into a home just so she could take him. He's very, very spoilt."

Ms Moner has been sharing dozens of photos Pluto travelling on private jets and sharing a bed with her to her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

Pluto was given up by his previous owner after needing to have one of his back legs amputated after he tried to jump over a fence about six months ago.

He spent several months recovering before being adopted by the star.

Pluto and Isabela Moner. Photo: Instagram - @isalbelamoner
Since Ms Moner adopted Pluto, she started the three legged pup it's own Instagram page and has become an ambassador for AWLQ.

"One thing she was impressed with was our promise to never euthanize an animal within our care," Mr Montgomery said.

"We don't euthanize an animal if it's old, sick or injured. That's the only reason why Pluto is alive today, because of that promise.

"He's such a beautiful dog. He has a very special personality."

adoption awlq celebrity dogs gold coast

