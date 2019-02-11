Menu
‘Suspicious person’ triggers school lockdown

by Talisa Eley
11th Feb 2019 2:11 PM
A Gold Coast school went into lockdown after a suspicious person was found on the grounds.

Students and teachers at Ashmore State School activated their emergency protocol this morning after a person was spotted on the grounds during learning time.

A post on the school's Facebook post around 12.30pm said teachers spotted the person on the grounds and acted "exactly as expected" during the brief lockdown.

The person was found to be a former student, and Ashmore State School has confirmed they will be speaking with the child and their parents to make sure they don't venture onto the grounds in the future.

School principal Karen Brown said no-one was at risk at any point.

"The lockdown was actioned immediately and was undertaken as a precautionary measure," she said.

"We will remain vigilant in our observations of any unauthorised visitors to our school campus by persons either known or unknown and take action as required to ensure the safety of all members of our community."

A police spokeswoman said there was no record of police attending.

