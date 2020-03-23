Gold Coast runner chases Mummentum in Coffs Harbour

IRONICALLY on a day when leading trainer Kris Lees saddles up a strong team from his Newcastle base, it's his lone Gold Coast runner that looms as one of the best hopes at the feature Showcase meeting at Coffs Harbour on Tuesday.

Despite a wide draw and up a little in weight, progressive and tough four-year-old mare Mummentum looks well placed in a BM 66 Hcp over 1615m late in the day after four runs this prep.

Apart from failing at Doomben two runs back, her form is hard to knock.



She swept home impressively to win a BM 58 at Grafton in heavy ground, and recently finished hard to just miss in a good quality Class 3 at the Sunshine Coast.

With big fields dominating on a likely Heavy 8/9 surface, an outside barrier shouldn't prove much of a disadvantage late in the day, and Mummentum proved very early in her career she can sustain a long closing run in any type of ground.

On what is an open and strong card, one of the tougher races to dissect is saved for last when several tough sprinters clash in another BM 66 Hcp over 1315m.

Certainly, on the score of consistency in all ground, four-year-old Pt Macquarie gelding Acoustix gets his chance to return to the winner's stall, and make it three from his last five.

From the Tas Morton yard, Acoustix won two straight before a valiant closing run in the stronger Country Championships Qualifier at Taree finishing just over two lengths from Magnalane, before missing by a nose in heavy ground at Pt Macquarie when he looked home for all money.

A pair of home track four-year-old geldings in Lose The Snip and Banjo's Voice, along with improving Gold Coast-trained five-year-old Usurp, look the toughest to beat.

And it might also be a big day for Wyong stables, with Kristen Buchanan saddling up hot chances Princess Ariana in a short-course dash over 810m, improving mare Value Abbey in a Class 1 Hcp (1415m), and perennial fast-finishing place-getter Hubble in another Class 1 for the boys; while veteran trainer Allan Denham can be confident about four-year-old Sethlans resuming in a Maiden Plate over 1215m.

