Crime

Coast porn actor slapped with fine

by Lea Emery
18th Jan 2019 3:22 PM
A PRIVATE dancer who punched her flatmate's mother in the neck has walked from court with just a fine.

It was the second time in less than two years the mother has faced assault charges, the Southport Magistrates Court was told.

Tori Uila Darrington, 23, pleaded guilty this morning to common assault.

Gold Coast adult entertainer Tori Uila Darrington, 23, leaves Southport Magistrates Court after receiving a fine for common assault. Picture: Lea Emery.
Magistrate Dermot Kehoe fined Darrington $1,000 and did not record a conviction.

"Don't expect any further leniency if you come back before the court in the future," he warned.

The court was told an argument started when Darrington was preparing dinner for her six-year-old and her flatmate's mother started playing a religious podcast.

The argument escalated and the mother knocked a plate of food out of Darrington's hands.

Tori Uila Darrington has been accused of punching and kicking her flatmate's mother. Picture: Supplied
Darrington retaliated by punching the woman in the neck.

Darrington was on her last chance to attend court today for the charges after skipping out on the previous two court dates for work.

The "private dancer's" Instagram account has more than 12,000 followers and links to Darrington's subscription site featuring sexually explicit videos.

 

Tori Uila Darrington has been accused of punching and kicking her flatmate's mother. Picture: Supplied
Darrington's lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, told the court she described herself as a "private dancer".

"She insists that whatever reports are out she is a private dancer and that is the extent of her employment," he said.

Mr MacCallum said Darrington had offers to travel overseas to dance and frequently worked in Melbourne and Sydney.

He said she was also studying law and in her second year.

Darrington employs au pair to look after her daughter when she travels for work.

