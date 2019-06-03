Menu
John Tomic has been arrested for drink driving on the Gold Coast. Picture: 60 Minutes
Crime

Tomic’s dad arrested on Gold Coast

3rd Jun 2019 8:06 AM

The father of Aussie tennis player Bernard Tomic has been arrested by Gold Coast cops on a drink driving charge.

John Tomic was pulled over at Southport after he was seen driving erratically, Nine News reported.

When he was breath tested he returned a low range positive reading - just over the legal blood alcohol limit of 0.05.

Mr Tomic was charged with drink driving and is expected to face court in the coming weeks.

The Tomic family is familiar with highway police. Bernard lost his licence after speeding on Gold Coast roads in 2013.

The then 20-year-old was caught by an unmarked car speeding in his yellow Ferrari.

In January, 2012, Bernard failed to stop for police and was fined and given a 12-month good behaviour bond.

John Tomic made headlines in 2013 when he was suspended by the ATP for an altercation with his son's practice partner Thomas Drouet.

ABC News reported Mr Tomic headbutted the Frenchman who sustained a broken nose and needed stitches to close a cut above his eye.

 

John Tomic (left) has been arrested for drink driving. Picture: Wayne Ludbey
