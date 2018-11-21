Dad asks teen to use sex toy while naked

A Gold Coast father has narrowly escaped jail after asking his teenager daughter to use a sex toy.

A GOLD Coast father who suggested his 14-year-old daughter walk around the house naked before using a sex toy has walked from court with no prison time.

The 41-year-old man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty yesterday in the Southport District Court to one count of attempted indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Judge Richard Jones sentenced him to four months prison to be suspended for an operational period of 15 months.

The man suggested over a text message the girl go naked around the house and then use her mother's sex toy.

The court was told the man had two weeks earlier suggested to the girl she post naked photos on Snapchat Premium to help earn extra cash.

The girl has since been removed from her family but the court was told the teenager wanted to return home.

Mr Jones was given a letter from the girl to consider in his sentence.

"It strikes me though as what it does reference is what you have done to this young girl has caused her considerable distress," he said.

The father still lives at home with his wife and their two other children while the girl remains in foster care.