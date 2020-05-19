Gold Coast DJ caught hiding drugs under scrotum

Cedric Sayah, 31, was caught concealing nearly 50 MDMA pills under his scrotum at a Tweed Heads festival in February. Picture: Facebook.

A self-proclaimed DJ for Gold Coast party venues was caught trying to hide nearly 50 MDMA pills under his scrotum, a court was told.

Cedric Sayah, 31, faced Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday charged with supplying a prohibited drug and resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty.

He pleaded guilty to both charges in the same court on March 16.

The court was told the French national was partying at a Tweed Heads festival on February 22 when he panicked after spotting a drug detection dog.

Court documents revealed Sayah tried to run from police and became aggressive when officers asked to search him.

Sayah told the officers they had no power to touch him.

He was arrested for hindering police in the execution of duty and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station for a strip search.

During the search, police claim they saw a blue item under Sayah's testicles which he kept in place by keeping his thighs tense.

When he eventually relaxed his thighs, a blue container fell to the ground.

Inside the container were 48 MDMA pills weighing 7.68g.

Defence lawyer Bernard O'Brien told the court his client was pressured into smuggling the drugs into the festival by his friends because it was "his turn".

Mr O'Brien said it was never Sayah's intention to sell the pills, rather he was to distribute them to the group of 12 friends.

"He is very distraught over this and knows how serious this is," Mr O'Brien said.

"He has a good working history … he was until recently self-employed finding DJs and bands for venues, but due to COVID-19, work came to a grinding halt."

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Sayah it was a foolish move to smuggle the drugs into the festival.

"Possessing drugs to give to other people is taking part of supplying drugs," Mr Dunlevy said.

"Until recently, the charge was only capable of proceeding on indictment."

Mr Dunlevy said he accepted Sayah was sorry for his wrong doing and had learnt from the experience.

Sayah was convicted and fined $600, sentenced to a Community Corrections Order for two years and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.