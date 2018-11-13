Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shots were fired at a Gold Coast house overnight.
Shots were fired at a Gold Coast house overnight.
Crime

Coast house riddled by bullets in drive-by shooting

by ANDREW POTTS
13th Nov 2018 7:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast house has been riddled by bullets in a drive-by shooting overnight as police launch an extensive hunt to find the shooter.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which happened at a Currumbin Waters house on Judeller Road at 7.30pm last night.

A front window and an interior wall were damaged in the shooting, though those inside, including a 27-year-old man, were not hurt.

An unknown person was seen leaving the area in a black coloured vehicle.

Police launched extensive patrols but are yet to find either the person or the vehicle.

Investigations are continuing.

Related Items

crime currumbin gold coast

Top Stories

    'Cannabis oil' doc questions safety of 'black market drugs'

    premium_icon 'Cannabis oil' doc questions safety of 'black market drugs'

    News Medical marijuana advocate Andrew Katelaris quizzes expert about the difference between 'black market drugs' and legal medical cannabis 　　

    • 13th Nov 2018 7:07 AM
    Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    premium_icon Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    News The half-day public holiday will be reassessed next year.

    Steering the ships to the coast's future

    Steering the ships to the coast's future

    Business Coffs Harbour pushes to become a cruise ship terminal stopover.

    • 13th Nov 2018 7:00 AM
    Police call for help as crimes committed by children spike

    premium_icon Police call for help as crimes committed by children spike

    Crime Police call for community assistance following shocking crime stats.

    Local Partners