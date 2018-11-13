Coast house riddled by bullets in drive-by shooting
A GOLD Coast house has been riddled by bullets in a drive-by shooting overnight as police launch an extensive hunt to find the shooter.
Detectives are investigating the incident, which happened at a Currumbin Waters house on Judeller Road at 7.30pm last night.
A front window and an interior wall were damaged in the shooting, though those inside, including a 27-year-old man, were not hurt.
An unknown person was seen leaving the area in a black coloured vehicle.
Police launched extensive patrols but are yet to find either the person or the vehicle.
Investigations are continuing.