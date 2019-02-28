Shot bikie’s brother arrested
THE brother of shooting victim Gokhan Turkyilmaz has been arrested overnight for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident in Logan.
Emrah Turkyilmaz, 22, was arrested by detectives from Taskforce Maxima last night, nearly 24 hours after his fully patched Rebels member brother was shot up to eight times in the frontyard of his Upper Coomera home.
Emrah, who also has alleged links to the Rebels, issued a frightening warning in the hours after his brothers shooting, "one by one I'm coming."
Detectives from the gang busting squad were quick to pounce on him amid growing tensions and fears a bikie dust up was about to erupt.
He has been charged with affray and two counts of possess dangerous drugs and is due to front Southport Magistrates Court this morning.
More information to come.