Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Money police allegedly found Photo: QLD Police
Money police allegedly found Photo: QLD Police
Crime

$22k and drugs found in Gold Coast home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
15th Apr 2019 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man and woman after locating dangerous drugs and more than $20,000 in cash at an Ormeau home yesterday.

The pair were arrested after police searched the Banks Drive property around 6.30pm, where they located $22,000 in cash, ammunition, several drug utensils, approximately 70 grams of ice and 60ml of GHB/Fantasy.

Police say they found 60ml of GHB. Photo: QLD Police
Police say they found 60ml of GHB. Photo: QLD Police

A 29-year-old Mount Warren Park man is facing multiple charges including two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of a drug offence.

He will appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

 

A 27-year-old Daisy Hill woman was charged with one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things for use in the administration, consumption and smoking of a dangerous drug.

She is scheduled to appear in Southport Magistrates Court next month.

More Stories

arrests court crime drugs editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Mullumbimby HS gives measles vaccinations at school

    premium_icon Mullumbimby HS gives measles vaccinations at school

    News Students at Mullumbimby High School have been given free measles vaccinations to stave off a possible outbreak in the anti-vaccination heartland of NSW.

    Drivers caught under the influence face court

    premium_icon Drivers caught under the influence face court

    News At least 22 in court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

    • 15th Apr 2019 10:35 AM
    Sometimes homelessness can be the lesser of two evils

    premium_icon Sometimes homelessness can be the lesser of two evils

    News Why some women are forced to sleep rough in our community.

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    Measles warning issued for north coast

    News Public transport passengers urged to be on alert for symptoms.