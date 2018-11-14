Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A blue car has been destroyed by fire in Broadbeach this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran
A blue car has been destroyed by fire in Broadbeach this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran
Crime

Car destroyed by inferno in party precinct

by ANDREW POTTS & EMILY HALLORAN
14th Nov 2018 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAGING inferno has destroyed a car near the heart of one of the Gold Coast's party precincts this morning, blanketing the suburb in a thick layer of smoke.

Queensland Fire and Rescue were called for assistance at 5.50am, with reports of a car on fire in Anne Avenue, Broadbeach.

Broadbeach locals were woken up by the fire in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran
Broadbeach locals were woken up by the fire in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Emily Halloran

The small blue car was gutted in the fire, which was fought by a single fire crew.

Police are on-scene and investigations continue.

Broadbeach station officer Adam Andrewartha said some witnesses saw the driver's seat on fire

"It appears someone may have thrown something throw the window (to call police for info)," he said.

"It doesn't appear the vehicle has an owner."

The car was destroyed Picture: Emily Halloran
The car was destroyed Picture: Emily Halloran

A person whose property neighbours the car said they heard a huge bang

Another was staying in a nearby unit and heard the sound of an explosion around 5.30am followed by a second bang shortly after.

"I looked out my window and saw sparks of fire from coming out of the car," they told the Bulletin.

broadbeach car fire fire police

Top Stories

    How to get fired at a Christmas party

    premium_icon How to get fired at a Christmas party

    Offbeat FROM naked romps to punching the boss, here are some real-life examples of how end-of-year celebrations can lead to court cases and lost jobs.

    Prisoners bugged to prevent terror attacks

    premium_icon Prisoners bugged to prevent terror attacks

    Crime Law enforcement officials will soon have the power to bug jail cells

    Last-ditch bid to extend My Health opt-out period

    premium_icon Last-ditch bid to extend My Health opt-out period

    Health MILLIONS of Australians will have My Health Records created for them

    Queensland tougher on partner killers than NSW

    premium_icon Queensland tougher on partner killers than NSW

    Crime Both men killed their pregnant partners in horrific circumstances.

    Local Partners