Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kurrawa the turtle. Picture: Lifesaving Queensland
Kurrawa the turtle. Picture: Lifesaving Queensland
Environment

Turtle rescued on popular beach

by Andrew Potts
9th Dec 2018 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly turtle has been rescued from one of the Gold Coast's busiest beaches by lifesavers this morning.

The male turtle, tipped by experts to be aged between 60 and 70 years old, washed up at Broadbeach's Kurrawa Beach in a bad way when it was rescued by clubbies who helped bring the creature ashore.

Clubbies from Kurrawa rescuing the turtle. Picture: Lifesaving Queensland
Clubbies from Kurrawa rescuing the turtle. Picture: Lifesaving Queensland

It took five people to lift the turtle, which the clubbies affectionately named Kurrawa.

Sea World staff were called in and found the turtle was weak and tired and suffering from a sunken belly, mostly likely as a result of eating plastic.

Kurrawa was taken to SeaWorld where he is recovering in a freshwater bath.

More Stories

editors picks gold coast turtle

Top Stories

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    News Coffs Harbour is the land of political opportunity in 2019. So we ask readers #What Does Coffs Want? Vote in our poll.

    UPDATE: Surfer in serious but stable condition

    premium_icon UPDATE: Surfer in serious but stable condition

    News The 36-year-old is at the John Hunter Hospital.

    Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

    Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured

    News The man has been flown to the John Hunter Hospital.

    PHOTOS: Twilight concert in the gardens

    PHOTOS: Twilight concert in the gardens

    News The Coffs Harbour City Orchestra kept the fine tunes flowing.

    Local Partners