Beach baby death: Search for missing blanket

A tribute is seen at a vigil for the murdered nine-month-old girl in Tweed Heads. Picture: AAP Image/Jason O'Brien

STORM-watchers could have crucial evidence for police investigating the alleged murder of a baby girl by her homeless dad at Tweed Heads. And police have not ruled out further investigation into the baby's mother as part of what they are calling a ramp up in the investigation of the "remarkable" crime.

The baby was allegedly tossed into the Tweed River by her 48-year-old father during a wild storm on November 17.

The body of the nine-month-old was found washed up on Surfers Paradise beach on November 19.

Police divers and other officers are at the river mapping tides and currents to re-enact the alleged crime and also searching for clues.

NSW police Homicide Squad Chief Inspector Wayne Walpole said detectives were keen to recover a black and red chequed picnic blanket, possibly with a black rubber backing.

"We've got investigations that show us the people (homeless couple) with that blanket at certain times," Insp Walpole said.

"We believe after the baby was murdered that that blanket's no longer in their possession."

The baby's mother was taken to the scene by detectives and questioned after the alleged murder but later released from custody.

Asked if she could still be charged, Insp Walpole would only say that investigations were ongoing.

Police are believed to have re-enacted the alleged murder of a baby girl at Tweed Heads. Picture: Greg Stolz

Insp Walpole said detectives had narrowed down the alleged murder as having happened between 6pm and 7pm on November 17.

He said Tweed residents and visitors who were watching the storm at the time of the alleged murder had already come forward to provide information on the movements of the homeless man and his partner, Police were eager to hear from anyone else with information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, Insp Walpole said.

This included information from high rise residents and visitors surrounding the Jack Evans Boat Harbour at Tweed Heads.