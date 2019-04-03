Fur-baby goes viral after bizarre Bieber post

Not a diva just yet @a_dog_named_Gary

Not a diva just yet @a_dog_named_Gary

A Gold Coaster had a brush with fame this week after the blonde stunner was featured on the social media pages of global pop star Justin Bieber.

Gary the labrador cross appeared as a new member of the Bieber family on the celebrity's Instagram yesterday morning local time, broadcast to more than 107 million followers.

The friendly pup already has his own dedicated fanbase on the Gold Coast, working as an AmbassaPAW team member, meeting and greeting passengers at Coolangatta Airport three times a week.

Gary has been helping passengers who need emotional support since December, offering help with fear of flying or other anxiety issues before they board.

Gary’s owner Ellen Thomas and Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton with the man … er, dog of the moment.

Bieber used a photo from Gary's Instagram account - @a_dog_named_Gary - to prank fans with an April Fools Day pregnancy announcement involving wife Hailey.

In a series of social media posts Bieber posted mock ultrasound and medical photos, before using a photo of Gary photoshopped onto a sonogram photo to reveal the prank.

Justin Bieber pranks fans by announcing his wife, Hailey is pregnant on April Fools’ Day @justinbieber

The post had been 'liked' more than 3.1 million times in less than a day.

Gary's owner, Ellen Thomas of Burleigh, created the image two years ago to announced Gary was joining the family.

She said she overwhelmed with the "amazing" response after the photo went viral.

"I couldn't believe it, it's just crazy that Justin Bieber has posted a photo of Gary, I'm getting a million messages from everyone," she said.

"We've started calling him Gary Bieber.

Justin Bieber uses a photo of Gold Coast dog @a_dog_named_Gary to prank fans on April Fools’ Day. Photo: @justinbieber

"If you Google 'puppy sonogram' it is the second photo that comes so I guess that's where he's got it from."

Ms Thomas said despite the new found fame Gary remains humble and grounded.

"The fame hasn't gone to his head yet, he's a massive a weirdo, and he continues to be a weirdo," she said.

"He's got a lot of friends on Instagram messaging him, making sure he remembers them now that he's made it."

Gold Coast instagrammer @a_dog_named_Gary was delighted to be featured on Justin Bieber's Instagram page. Pic: @a_dog_named_Gary

But the share also had extra special meaning for Ms Thomas who admits she is a closet Bieber fan.

"I've actually been to his concerts, I went last time he was in Australia and the time before as well - I don't usually tell anyone that!" she laughed.

"I've come to terms with my love for the Biebs, and now apparently he's part of the family!"