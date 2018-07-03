Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hugs all round after the auction
Hugs all round after the auction
News

Going under the hammer proves a winner

Wendy Andrews
by
3rd Jul 2018 1:30 PM

FIVE registered bidders made it an interesting race for the many onlookers at Saturday's auction of 25 Camperdown St.

This residential property in the heart of the highly desirable Jetty precinct had been held by the same owner for 49years.

"We had a lot of interest in the property, which caused serious competition,” said selling agent Linda Nolan from Excel Property Agency.

"As well as five registered bidders, we had others interested who were not in a position to bid at auction.”

There was a moment of hesitation when the auctioneer, Paul Cavanagh from the Gold Coast, called for a bid to "start me anywhere” - but once that first bid of $600,000 was called out, it was a steady climb.

"People were bidding smartly and it came down to three bidders,” Ms Nolan said.

HOT PROPERTY: 25 Camperdown Street, Jetty
HOT PROPERTY: 25 Camperdown Street, Jetty Wendy Andrews

"All the bidders were not only locals but were looking to be home owners not developers, so it did lead to some emotional bidding towards the end.”

When the gavel came down it was hugs and kisses all round as the vendors achieved $1.12million and the buyers were delighted to have secured a property in the Jetty district.

Auctioneer Paul Cavanagh summed up the day with his Facebook post, which read:

"Prime Coffs Harbour real estate created a new Jetty record, selling at auction for $1,120,000. (Its) country owners were delighted with the marketing effort of Linda Nolan and the Excel Property Agency team. The new owners (were) over the moon with their purchase and (are) now planning their new home. Great day for all concerned.”

IT'S SOLD: Linda Nolan of Excel Property slaps on a sold sticker.
IT'S SOLD: Linda Nolan of Excel Property slaps on a sold sticker.
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Coffs Harbour's Most Influential 2

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour's Most Influential 2

    News The Coffs Coast Advocate names the most influential in our community effecting change.

    • 3rd Jul 2018 4:30 PM
    Surf tragedy avoided by quick thinking locals

    Surf tragedy avoided by quick thinking locals

    News Grey nomad saved in the surf by young locals after close call.

    Changing the space at the heart of city

    Changing the space at the heart of city

    News Have your say on city square upgrade.

    Is your business future ready?

    Is your business future ready?

    Business Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce to host Business Expo

    Local Partners