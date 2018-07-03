Going under the hammer proves a winner

FIVE registered bidders made it an interesting race for the many onlookers at Saturday's auction of 25 Camperdown St.

This residential property in the heart of the highly desirable Jetty precinct had been held by the same owner for 49years.

"We had a lot of interest in the property, which caused serious competition,” said selling agent Linda Nolan from Excel Property Agency.

"As well as five registered bidders, we had others interested who were not in a position to bid at auction.”

There was a moment of hesitation when the auctioneer, Paul Cavanagh from the Gold Coast, called for a bid to "start me anywhere” - but once that first bid of $600,000 was called out, it was a steady climb.

"People were bidding smartly and it came down to three bidders,” Ms Nolan said.

HOT PROPERTY: 25 Camperdown Street, Jetty Wendy Andrews

"All the bidders were not only locals but were looking to be home owners not developers, so it did lead to some emotional bidding towards the end.”

When the gavel came down it was hugs and kisses all round as the vendors achieved $1.12million and the buyers were delighted to have secured a property in the Jetty district.

Auctioneer Paul Cavanagh summed up the day with his Facebook post, which read:

"Prime Coffs Harbour real estate created a new Jetty record, selling at auction for $1,120,000. (Its) country owners were delighted with the marketing effort of Linda Nolan and the Excel Property Agency team. The new owners (were) over the moon with their purchase and (are) now planning their new home. Great day for all concerned.”