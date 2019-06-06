Menu
Ernie Dingo at WA's horizontal falls in a scene from season three of the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.
Ernie Dingo at WA's horizontal falls in a scene from season three of the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.
Going Places still gives Ernie a rush like no other

Seanna Cronin
6th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
ERNIE Dingo will never tire of bringing the country's most stunning landscapes into lounge rooms.

It's been more than two decades since Dingo became a houseful name as the presenter of The Great Outdoors.

The 62-year-old returns in a third season of his all-Aussie travel series Going Places with Ernie Dingo, venturing everywhere from Tasmania to the Nullarbor, the Kimberley's horizontal waterfalls, Mount Kosciuszko and North Stradbroke Island.

"Seeing different parts of the country just makes you feel alive," he says.

"It sounds cliché but these are amazing parts of the world where you just feel blessed being there. That's the fun part about it all."

But the series isn't just about drinking in the views. Dingo, a Yamitji man from the Murchison region of WA, also spends time with locals who share their connection to where they live.

"One thing that's important to us is bringing those stories from out there back here (to the cities). As challenging as it may be it's a lot of fun at the same time," he says.

"The beauty of being out in the Australian bush is the wonderment of it all. Unless you've been in a swag and been out bush it's hard to explain."

Scuba diving with manta rays off Stradbroke is one of the more memorable experiences for Dingo from the new season.

"Just being able to be in the water with them was a wonderful feeling," he says.

"I got to steal a Go Pro (camera) and take some footage of my own.

"You try not to let anything take your mind away from things and just enjoy the moment.

"We were also there with artist Delvene (Cockatoo-Collins), who did the medals for the Commonwealth Games. She's an absolutely beautiful woman and her art is amazing. It was great being able to spend a bit of time with her as well."

Season three of Going Places with Ernie Dingo premieres on Wednesday, June 12 at 7.30pm on SBS-TV.

Extended hour-long episodes will also air Sundays at 7.30pm on NITV from June 16.

