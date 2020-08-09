Going, going, almost gone

The demolition of the old Forestry headquarters at the jetty is nearing completion.

THE demolition of the old Forestry Headquarters at the Jetty is nearing completion.

The original brick staircase now leads up to metal scaffolding and the remains of what was once an imposing brutalist building.

When opened in the late 40s it was the only three-storey building in town.

At the time it opened it was the only three-storey building in Coffs Harbour.

Owned by Gowings Brothers the old headquarters and other structures on the large corner block will make way for the company's latest Coffs Harbour development.

Plans show a range of apartments with sweeping views of the coast, sitting over a commercial and retail base that includes a large public courtyard and garden.

Smaller food premises will activate the expanded footpath and outdoor dining precinct proposed for this side of the road.

A development application is yet to be submitted to Coffs Harbour City Council.

Recently John Gowing revealed the company's headquarters is moving from Sydney to Coffs Harbour.

The work comes as plans for the entire area including the Jetty Foreshores and the restaurant strip along Harbour Drive ramp up.

The NSW Government has recently called for nominations for representatives on the Jetty Foreshore Project Steering Advisory Committee (PSAC).

Coffs Harbour City Councillor Paul Amos is keen to be elected to the PSAC. He is concerned the recent update from the NSW Government is not in line with the community's wishes for the area as expressed during several rounds of public consultation over the years.

Council has also released a draft 'Coffs Jetty Strip Streetscape Plan' which aims to transform the Jetty Strip to the west of the railway line into a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly and welcoming gateway to the Harbour and Marina Precinct.

The aim is to balance vehicle, pedestrian and parking needs by creating a more pleasant environment along the lines of First Avenue in Sawtell.

"New developments relating to large land parcels along the northern side of the Strip - and the State Government's plans for the Harbour area - have now provided the impetus to reimagine the Jetty Strip Streetscape for what it could be - a vibrant and well connected public place," Council's Section Leader Local Planning Sharon Smith said.