GoFundMes more deserving of money than Israel Folau

LOCALS IN NEED: Check out these Coffs Harbour GoFundMe pages more deserving of money than Israel Folau.

ISRAEL Folau's GoFundMe appeal asking supporters for $3 million to pay his legal fees, was shut down after raising $759,000.

The former Wallabies star was sacked by Rugby Australia for a homophobic social media post earlier this year, and last week he started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his upcoming employment termination case.

His crowd funding attempt drew an enormous amount of criticism with people saying it was outrageous that a man with a $7 million property portfolio, who amassed more than $10 million in salary payments alone during his playing career, would ask the public to fund his personal legal defence.

Over the years the Coffs Harbour community have given generously to a range of GoFundMe campaigns.

Here are some current Coffs campaigns that are more deserving of your donations:

Let's help Jonni in her fight against cancer

This brave little toddler was diagnosed with stage 2 cancer when doctors found a Wilms tumour the size of a 'grapefruit' on her kidney.

It's been a distressing time for mum Taryn Soper and husband Grice.

WARRIOR: Jonni, at just 20-months-old, is battling kidney cancer. Contributed

After having the tumour removed Jonni was able to return home but she still has to fly down to receive chemo every Tuesday and back the same day.

They have a very long journey ahead of them and friends have established a campaign to cover travel and medical costs.

A total of $8,105 of the $10,000 goal has been raised so far. To donate follow this link.

Club rallies around young family in crisis

The Sawtell sporting community is rallying behind a young family in crisis.

Just over a month ago Jesse Dickson suffered a stroke and is now paralysed down the right side of her body and has lost the majority of her speech.

In addition to the paralyses and impact on her speech, the stroke has affected Jesse's emotions which can become unpredictable and hard to control at times.

YOUNG FAMILY: Jesse with husband Eric and children Darntell, Jaynell and Kylarrah.

Her husband Eric is doing it tough looking after their three young children, but the Sawtell Junior Panthers Rugby League Club is rallying around them to support them in their time of need.

Support their campaign here.

Jamie Austin Support Fund

Jamie Austin was recently involved in an accident and was critically injured.

His family is raising money to support his family during this difficult time.

Jamie Austin has been critically injured.

To date $11,017 of the $15,000 goal has been raised by almost 200 supporters.

Sheetal Patel donated to the fund posting the following tribute:

'I am so sorry this happened to Jamie. To Cindy and Samantha and rest of the family, sending prayers and good energy your way. Life gives us teachable moments, so may we all spread kindness and love. And, hold our loved ones a bit longer. Hugs'

Follow this link to donate to the Jamie Austin Support Fund

Police officer's incurable diagnosis

Father-of-two Detective Senior Constable Damien Knowles has been diagnosed with an incurable case of cancer.

Oncologists first found it in the 39-year-old Coffs Harbour police officer's spine, hip bone and liver in early May.

Father-of-two Detective Senior Constable Damien Knowles has been diagnosed with an incurable case of cancer. Facebook

According to leading police charity, NSW Police Legacy, if Damien responds well to this chemotherapy treatments it may give him a couple of years.

Damien is husband to Krystle for over 10 years, and father to girls Indi, 9, and Maya, 6.

Help support his campaign here.

Family Cancer Tragedy - Help Steve Start Fresh

In the last few years Steve has lost his father, mother and sister all to cancer.

Currently he is grieving the loss of his sister Kim, and mum Barb within 12 months. Steve was their carer until the end.

Friends are raising money to help him stay in the family home and to pay for Barb's funeral.

Steve says that all he wants is to stay in the home full of amazing memories and start afresh.

In the last few years Steve has lost his father, mother and sister all to cancer.

Unfortunately, he cannot gain a loan from the bank as for the better part of four years he hasn't been working, due to caring for his family members in their battles with cancer.

$3,015 of the $40,000 goal has been raised by 36 people in 11 days with an anonymous donation of $100 just three days ago.

Follow this link to donate to the Family Cancer Tragedy - Help Steve Start Fresh Fund.

Riddim and Poetry Coffs Harbour

This funding campaign is to maintain, preserve, learn and teach the Gumbaynggirr language through song.

Gumbaynggirr language is traditionally spoken between the Nambucca River in the south (southern dialect) and the Clarence River in the north (northern dialect) and west past Guyra (tablelands region).

A campaign to maintain, preserve, learn and teach Gumbaynggirr through song.

The campaign was only created in recent days and just $20 of the $2,200 goal has been pledged.

Follow this link to donate to the Riddim and Poetry Coffs Harbour Fund.

Clare Palmer World 50km championships fundraiser

Clare has recently been selected to compete at the Road Running World Championships in Romania.

She is asking for funding to assist with the cost of flights to Romania.

"I need to arrive in Romania at the end of August, as my race date is September 1, 2019.

"I love running and the chance to represent my country is pretty much a dream come true. I would be greatly appreciative of any assistance anyone can provide me.”

The campaign was launched on June 22 and has already raised $890 of the $1,500 goal.

Follow this link to donate to the Clare Palmer World 50km championships fund.