Indie's GoFundMe a shining example of community spirit

FLY HIGH: The funeral for six-year-old Indie Armstrong will be held today at Gregson and Weight Chapel in Buderim.

DESPITE the tragedy faced by a Sunshine Coast family and the wider community this year, Indie Armstrong's GoFundMe campaign was a shining example of the region coming together.

Support the Armstrongs, created by Caitlin Fraser in the wake of the six-year-old's passing, was the fourth largest fundraiser in Queensland this year, raising $81,347 to date to support her family left behind.

The campaign organiser was blown away by the generosity of the community, saying the donations were important to help the family take the time to grieve.

"Blown away knowing that our community is digging in so this family can grieve in peace," she said.

"Thank you to everyone who has shared or donated, your thoughts and prayers are just as powerful."

GoFundMe recently released new data showing that Australians have started over 100,000 campaigns, with more than $200 million raised for Australians to date.

"GoFundMe inspires and empowers Aussies to help each other out by giving everyone the ability to make a difference with only a couple clicks," a spokesperson said.

"With the power of social fundraising, GoFundMe enables people to go beyond their personal network and geographic boundaries, giving Australians in even the most remote communities the ability to reach a global audience to share their story and receive support."