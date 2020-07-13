‘Godspeed Mani dude’: Tributes flow after fatal shark attack

Tributes flow for shark attack victim Mani Hart-Deville, 15, who was attacked while surfing at Wooli Beach. Picture: Instagram

Tributes flow for shark attack victim Mani Hart-Deville, 15, who was attacked while surfing at Wooli Beach. Picture: Instagram

THE community has taken to social media to express their grief at the sudden loss of young Mani Hart-Deville over the weekend.

The 15-year-old from Minnie Water was attacked by a shark out surfing at Wilsons Headland.

Witnesses have described the valiant attempts of fellow surfers to fend off the shark and render first aid when he finally was helped back to the beach.

In a heartfelt public address on Sunday evening Coffs/Clarence Police Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said Mani's family were 'inconsolable' after the incident, but she hoped they could find some sort of comfort in the incredible efforts from those around him at the time.

"That young man didn't die alone on the beach. He was surrounded by friends, family and members of the surfing community," Reid said.

"If the family can take anything from it, I hope that they can find some peace in knowing that."

The community has taken to social media to pay their respects and to commend first responders for their bravery.

Many comments were left on the Minnie Water Store Facebook page where Mani worked. It has been closed out of respect.

Here are some of those comments:

Kim Toyer - Condolences to all his family, friends and the local community. I'm sure everyone will understand why you can't open.

Glenys Dennis - Condolences to his family and friends. Words cannot express. My heart goes out to all. Such a very sad time for the whole community. Love and heartfelt thoughts to his family.

Carolyn Sandeman - Such a terrible tragedy for your community. Condolences to all.

Kyle's Coffee - My condolences to you all and family so so sad. RIP

Lisa McDonogh - My condolences to the poor boys family and the community of Minnie, so sad.

Elaine Gladstone - Can't begin to imagine the pain of family and the community we were involved with for two years knowing how tight knit you all are. Our hearts and love go out to all.

Janelle Cooper - Thoughts are with Minnie family such a tragedy worst news ever love to you all.

Dani McClymont - Absolutely no apology required (about the store closing). The communities of Wooli and Minnie are close. Thinking of you all at this very sad time. The ripple effects will be widely felt.

Terry Deefholts - Gutted on behalf of this beautiful community. Well chosen words guys.

Jodie Isaacson - We are so heartbroken for the family and the beautiful community of Minnie. Sending much love and strength to all.

Kylie Swift - Our hearts have broken for the family and friends of Mani. We are sending love.

Kay Black - Sadness for ever.