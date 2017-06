Goanna Pulling is back! Members of the Wooli community came together to help support Goanna Pulling and have the event go forward for 2017.

IT'S OFFICIAL, Goanna Pulling is going to return in 2017.

At a meeting on Friday, 26 people turned up at the Wooli Bowling Club to put their hand up for jobs to keep Wooli's flagship event going for another year.

But the committee aren't finished yet, they have months of planning and organising to get themselves ready for the Australian Goanna Pulling Championships and will be canvasing local businesses for support over the next few weeks.

For the full story, check out Monday's Daily Examiner.