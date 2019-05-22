Shootout hero earns Socceroos call-up

SYDNEY FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne's grand final heroics will be capped off later this week with a first call-up to the Socceroos for the friendly with South Korea next month.

Days after his twin saves in the penalty shootout helped the Sky Blues to a fourth A-League title, Redmayne will be among a host of fringe and new players selected by head coach Graham Arnold for the game in Seoul.

The call-up comes almost a decade after Redmayne last represented his country, playing for the Young Socceroos once at the 2009 U20 World Cup in Egypt.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed easily the best season of his ­career, keeping nine clean sheets as part of the second-most parsimonious defence in the A-League and saving six of the eight penalties that he has faced at various points in the campaign.

He is now the club's undisputed No.1, after years of being deputy at clubs including the Mariners, Brisbane, Melbourne City and the Wanderers.

After six months working under Danny Vukovic when he moved to Sydney, Redmayne has been first choice for the past two years at the Sky Blues, the first of them under Arnold.

Speaking after the grand final, Redmayne paid tribute to the club, and revealed why he prefers to be out of the spotlight.

"I can't thank Sydney FC enough as a club, for supporting me, bringing me in and developing me," Redmayne said.

"But having said that I've always been a head down, bum up kind of guy. I've always believed in myself.

"I'm not one to toot my own horn, I prefer to blend into the background as opposed to being out there. I'm absolutely elated to be on this stage and have this (medal) round my neck."