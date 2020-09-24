GOALFEST: Defender’s nightmare as 28 hit the net

IT WAS raining goals across the Coffs Coast last night during some midweek Coastal Premier League action.

Round 6 of the CPL North Conference began with Coffs City United reserves putting seven past Sawtell Scorpions in Toormina, adding to a tough season for the reserves who remain anchored to the bottom of the table.

The first-grade game went the same way, with Coffs City winning 7 – 0 to remain unbeaten and maintain their five-point gap at the top of the table.

While it is another disappointing loss for the Scorpions, there is every indication that they are club on the up, with a young team who have shown great signs this season.

And for Coffs City, their confidence will be sky high after showing no signs of slowing down in their quest to finish the Northern Conference season unbeaten.

They next face Coffs Coast Tigers who suffered a similar fate to Sawtell last night, going down 6 - 0 to a merciless Boambee FC in first-grade. The Tigers reserves were unlucky to go down 3 - 2 in a five-goal thriller earlier in the evening.

Coastal Premier League first-division North Conference ladder after round 6.

In the conference’s only other game, the North Coast Football Academy side did the double over Northern Storm with a 2 – 1 win.

It was a case of deja-vu for the Storm who lost to NCF in the first round of the Northern Conference competition, in one of the shocks of the season.

Fortunately for the Storm however, NCF are not officially included in the competition meaning all games against them are recorded as a 3 – 0 win, meaning the Korora club are still very much in the running for a top two finish.

They currently sit just one point behind Boambee who face NCF next week.

RESULTS

First Division

Sawtell 0 - Coffs United Lions 7

Coffs Coast Tigers 0 - Boambee FC 6

Northern Storm 1 - North Coast 2

Reserves

Sawtell 0 - Coffs United Lions 7

Coffs Coast Tigers 2 - Boambee FC 3