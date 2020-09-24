Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sawtell FC host North Coast FC in a North Coast Football Coastal Premier League North Conference clash at Sawtell on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
Sawtell FC host North Coast FC in a North Coast Football Coastal Premier League North Conference clash at Sawtell on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
Soccer

GOALFEST: Defender’s nightmare as 28 hit the net

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
24th Sep 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT WAS raining goals across the Coffs Coast last night during some midweek Coastal Premier League action.

Round 6 of the CPL North Conference began with Coffs City United reserves putting seven past Sawtell Scorpions in Toormina, adding to a tough season for the reserves who remain anchored to the bottom of the table.

The first-grade game went the same way, with Coffs City winning 7 – 0 to remain unbeaten and maintain their five-point gap at the top of the table.

While it is another disappointing loss for the Scorpions, there is every indication that they are club on the up, with a young team who have shown great signs this season.

And for Coffs City, their confidence will be sky high after showing no signs of slowing down in their quest to finish the Northern Conference season unbeaten.

They next face Coffs Coast Tigers who suffered a similar fate to Sawtell last night, going down 6 - 0 to a merciless Boambee FC in first-grade. The Tigers reserves were unlucky to go down 3 - 2 in a five-goal thriller earlier in the evening.

Coastal Premier League first-division North Conference ladder after round 6.
Coastal Premier League first-division North Conference ladder after round 6.

In the conference’s only other game, the North Coast Football Academy side did the double over Northern Storm with a 2 – 1 win.

It was a case of deja-vu for the Storm who lost to NCF in the first round of the Northern Conference competition, in one of the shocks of the season.

Fortunately for the Storm however, NCF are not officially included in the competition meaning all games against them are recorded as a 3 – 0 win, meaning the Korora club are still very much in the running for a top two finish.

They currently sit just one point behind Boambee who face NCF next week.

RESULTS

First Division

Sawtell 0 - Coffs United Lions 7

Coffs Coast Tigers 0 - Boambee FC 6

Northern Storm 1 - North Coast 2

Reserves

Sawtell 0 - Coffs United Lions 7

Coffs Coast Tigers 2 - Boambee FC 3

boambee fc coastal premier league coffs city united lions coffs coast tigers ncf north coast football academy sawtell fc
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I will make your life hell’: Bullying victim wants change

        Premium Content ‘I will make your life hell’: Bullying victim wants change

        News There are calls for social media giants and NSW schools to do more to stamp out bullying as a victim opens up on her ordeal being taunted at school.

        FULL DEBUT: Laurie set to start for premiership Panthers

        Premium Content FULL DEBUT: Laurie set to start for premiership Panthers

        Rugby League The Iluka NRL star has earnt his first start with Penrith in a round 20 clash...

        Drugs, guns & stolen cars: Alleged crime leader faces court

        Premium Content Drugs, guns & stolen cars: Alleged crime leader faces court

        News He's in custody over allegations he directed activities of a crime group

        REVEALED: Coffs Coast’s cutest dogs, as voted by readers

        Premium Content REVEALED: Coffs Coast’s cutest dogs, as voted by readers

        News The votes are in! See the winners, plus some honourable mentions.