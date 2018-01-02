Goal setting for 2018? Prepare for disappointment

GOOD INTENTIONS: Writing down your plans helps you achieve those New Year resolutions.

MAYBE your aim for 2018 is to complete the Jetty Ocean Swim.

If you own a racehorse you may dream of capturing the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup in August.

Or like most of us, simply to lose a few kilos after grazing in a good paddock over the festive season.

From finally giving up ciggies or learning a new skill, every year on December 31 around half of the population will sit down, pen in hand and write down New Year's resolutions.

Alas, psychologist Michelle Grosvenor has sad news.

"The majority will fail,” she said.

"Around 40 per cent of Australians write down resolutions each year but only 12 per cent on average actually stick to them.”

Michelle says the reason why most resolutions fail is due to the inability to set clear and specific goals and having goals that are unrealistic or unachievable.

"It's important to set goals that are meaningful and detailed so you have a step-by-step process of how to get there within a realistic time-frame.

"However, research shows writing down those goals is a huge help.

"Taking the time to write can help you set your resolve.

"Seeing them on paper also makes them more real.

"There is also a great sense of satisfaction when you cross them off your list as you achieve them.”