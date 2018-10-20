Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lana Townsend front and centre is heading to the UK to play.
Lana Townsend front and centre is heading to the UK to play.
Sport

Goal posts shift

by Wendy Andrews
20th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S a whole new ball game for 13-year-old Lana Townsend.

The local soccer player, who is always chasing clean sheets in her under-16 matches as goal-keeper with Coffs City United FC Lionesses, now has her eyes on a different goal. To get to the UK as a futsal player.

Lana caught the attention of selectors at the recent National School Futsal Championships in Brisbane. Not a bad effort for a girl who had never played the game until a few weeks ago.

"A few weeks ago the original goalkeeper was injured and the coach from the under-14 futsal team was worried about finding a keeper at such last minute's notice,” Lana's mother, Helen Saville, said.

"Lana's soccer coach, Jess Mannings, and her team-mates with Coffs City Lionesses recommended her as a replacement. When they asked Lana she said, 'Yep, I'll do it' without a moment's hesitation.

"As a result of her performance in Brisbane, she has been selected to represent Australia as a futsal goalkeeper in the UK in April 2019. We are just so proud, she has done so well for a considering she hadn't played fustal before. They said she was a natural.”

Lana first strapped on her football boots as an eight-year- old and according to her mum is "football mad”.

"She very active, loves sports and is obsessed with soccer.”

Before Lana can lace up her futsal boots and play in the UK competition, she needs to kick another goal - raising the funds for the trip.

"It will cost us $8000 to get her there and to compete throughout the UK so we are trying to raise the money,” Helen said.

Helen has created a GoFundMe page and if you can donate a few dollars to get Lana to the UK visit: www.gofundme.com/australian -futsal-tour-in-uk

For information about Lana's football/futsal journey see facebook@AusGoalkeeper.

coffs city united football club lionesses futsal goalkeeper go fund me soccer
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Check ramp conditions

    Check ramp conditions

    News IF YOU were thinking of ducking out in the boat this morning off the Coffs Coast, be sure to check conditions at the ramp first.

    Homicide squad works with strikeforce on fatal shooting

    premium_icon Homicide squad works with strikeforce on fatal shooting

    News How the deceased gunshot victim came to be in a crashed car?

    A kiss from a Prince for Lisa

    A kiss from a Prince for Lisa

    News Local on a high after meeting royal couple.

    Deadbeat parents owe Aussie kids $1.57b

    Deadbeat parents owe Aussie kids $1.57b

    Opinion How Sweden can help Australia respond to deadbeat parents

    • 20th Oct 2018 7:35 AM

    Local Partners