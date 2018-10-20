Goal posts shift

Lana Townsend front and centre is heading to the UK to play.

IT'S a whole new ball game for 13-year-old Lana Townsend.

The local soccer player, who is always chasing clean sheets in her under-16 matches as goal-keeper with Coffs City United FC Lionesses, now has her eyes on a different goal. To get to the UK as a futsal player.

Lana caught the attention of selectors at the recent National School Futsal Championships in Brisbane. Not a bad effort for a girl who had never played the game until a few weeks ago.

"A few weeks ago the original goalkeeper was injured and the coach from the under-14 futsal team was worried about finding a keeper at such last minute's notice,” Lana's mother, Helen Saville, said.

"Lana's soccer coach, Jess Mannings, and her team-mates with Coffs City Lionesses recommended her as a replacement. When they asked Lana she said, 'Yep, I'll do it' without a moment's hesitation.

"As a result of her performance in Brisbane, she has been selected to represent Australia as a futsal goalkeeper in the UK in April 2019. We are just so proud, she has done so well for a considering she hadn't played fustal before. They said she was a natural.”

Lana first strapped on her football boots as an eight-year- old and according to her mum is "football mad”.

"She very active, loves sports and is obsessed with soccer.”

Before Lana can lace up her futsal boots and play in the UK competition, she needs to kick another goal - raising the funds for the trip.

"It will cost us $8000 to get her there and to compete throughout the UK so we are trying to raise the money,” Helen said.

Helen has created a GoFundMe page and if you can donate a few dollars to get Lana to the UK visit: www.gofundme.com/australian -futsal-tour-in-uk

For information about Lana's football/futsal journey see facebook@AusGoalkeeper.