22°
Sport

Goal kicker convinced captain he'd boot Marlins to victory

Brad Greenshields
| 30th Aug 2017 3:00 AM Updated: 7:00 AM
HAPPY DAYS: The SCU Marlins celebrate their MNC Rugby premiership won with a penalty goal in the dying stages of the grand final against Hastings Valley..
HAPPY DAYS: The SCU Marlins celebrate their MNC Rugby premiership won with a penalty goal in the dying stages of the grand final against Hastings Valley.. Josh Ives

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TRAILING by two points with only a couple of minutes remaining in the MNC Rugby grand final and the referee awards you a penalty 43 metres out from goal. What do you do?

For SCU Marlins captain Morgan McDonough his decision was made easier by the immediate voice of confidence from Locky Miller.

"He (Miller) yelled at me he said 'Morgan I've got this 100 per cent'," McDonough said.

"I was still nervous but it couldn't have been a better kick, it was right over the black dot."

Leading by a point through the final agonising moments of the match against Hastings Valley, the Marlins held on to cap a perfect day for the club which also won the under-14s, under-16s and under-18s premierships.

When the referee blew the final whistle with the Marlins leading 36-35, it initiated scenes of jubilation with the club's supporters running on to Oxley Oval to celebrate the amazing victory.

McDonough said the post-match celebrations were just as tough, if not more so, than the game itself.

"It was a wall of supporters. I thought we had enough in the scrums then the supporters came on," he said.

"I got knocked to the ground three times the pack of supporters was that big."

It was a result full of character considering midway through the second half Hastings Valley, chasing a fourth consecutive title, led 28-12.

The Marlins refused to lie down and incredibly were in front by five points only 10 minutes later after a scoring spree that netted three converted tries.

Miller started the burst with a chip and chase try before winger Jack Churchwell scored in the corner then the Breakers took the lead when Dave Nicol intercepted a Vikings pass to score a runaway try.

There was still a couple of dramatic twists left in this grand final tale though.

The Vikings regained the lead with less than five minutes of time left on the clock through a penalty try.

Trailing by two points with time quickly running out it looked a case of so close but so far away for the Marlins.

That was until the referee's whistled intervened yet again and Miller put his hand up to create club history and boot the Marlins toward their first premiership.

The captain said it was unbelievable feeling to see so may years of hard work come to fruition.

The Marlins re-entered first grade for the 2012 season after entering a reserve grade side in 2010 and an under-19 side in 2011.

The days of being the MNC Rugby minnow are over and McDonough admits even now it's still hard to believe the Marlins are sitting at the top of the tree.

"We've copped some floggings for so many years so this is an amazing turnaround," he said. "I was in shock when the ref blew the whistle. I'm still sort of numb that it happened."

MNC RUGBY GRAND FINALS
First grade: SCU Marlins def Hastings Valley 36-35
Reserve grade: Hastings Valley def Grafton 41-0
Under-18s: SCU Marlins def Coffs Snappers 24-5
Under-16s: SCU Marlins def Hastings Valley 33-0
Under-14s: SCU Marlins def Kempsey 26-13
Womens: Port Pirates def Wauchope 15-0 

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  grand final hastings valley vikings lachlan miller mnc rugby mnc rugby grand final morgan mcdonough rugby union scu marlins

Teen robs 90-year-old man of electric bike

Teen robs 90-year-old man of electric bike

ON HIS way back from his routine trip to the local shopping centre, 90-year-old Handel Hughes was unaware he was being followed by a thief.

Time's fast running out to enter Running Festival

Online entries for this Sunday's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival close on Friday.

Online entries for Coffs Harbour Running Festival close 5pm Friday.

Ashes profile - Amanda-Jade Wellington

Amanda-Jade Wellington bowling for Australia last year in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Aussie leg spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington tells us about herself.

Rental market remains tight

LOW VACANCY: Coffs harbour's residential rental property vacancy is just 2.9%.

Rental vacancies remain low

Local Partners

Cocktail evening

Cocktail evening to benefit Cancer Council through Stars of Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer

Lismore, Ballina paramedics retire after combined 85 years

Recently retired paramedics Robert 'Ward' McIndoe (left) and Glenn Rice reflect on their extensive careers spanning a combined 85 years.

'You can't just shut the door on it'

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Get your hands dirty with Dirt Girl

Who grows awesome tomatoes, knows the names of clouds, drives a big orange tractor and has a backyard full of friends?

Six shows to watch after Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

Six TV shows to watch now that Game of Thrones is over

GAME OF THRONES FINALE: Five things you missed

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

There is so much in the Game of Thrones finale we need to talk about

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

Coffs Coast is ready to roll

GET READY: One of Australia's largest motorsport events of the year is heading our way.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia has launched with a new look program

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Osamah Sami stars in the movie Ali's Wedding, loosely based on his own life. Supplied by Madman Films.

Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com is a crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Rural hideaway on 143 acres...

8 Cudlee Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 4 2 2 $449,000

The options are endless with this privately set 57.9 hectare (approx 143 acres), property which is positioned just off Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh. Features...

Character filled home on 6.9 acres...

1 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

Rural 3 1 3 $389,000 ...

This charming three-bedroom home offers so much - peace, privacy, and a beautiful mountain vista. Step inside and discover a spacious living area boasting high...

Prime Position….. Privacy….Space….and even a pool!

34 Paddymelon Circuit, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000 ...

Are you after a home with character, set on a level block in a sought after Bonville street? then this home will delight your sense of style and satisfy your need...

1,378 m2 block with ocean Views To Arrawarra Headland

6 MacDougall Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 2 1 $720,000

This massive coastal block that can't be built is out standing. The quaint two bedroom weather board home sits on a massive 1,378m2 block with ocean views even...

Investment opportunity...

1/12 Corambara Crescent, Toormina 2452

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

On offer is a neat and tidy two-bedroom, ground floor unit in a complex of only four. The unit features an open plan living and kitchen area, two good sized...

Popular Investment Location

3/46 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Situated in one of Coffs Harbour's top growth areas. This first floor, well maintained 2 bedroom unit enjoys a sunny Easterly aspect with balcony. Boasting a new...

Walk to Everything

1/3 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after Park Beach neighbourhood, in a tidy complex of only 4 units, this 2 bedroom townhouse is currently tenanted at $260 per week. Recently...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $649,000

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

Stunning Moonee Beach resort style home has it all...

32 Tidal Crescent, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 Auction if not...

Perfectly located in Moonee Beach, less than 80 metres to the water's edge where your family can enjoy swimming, fishing, kayaking and more. Your award winning...

Unbeatable convenience and a great investment!

6/17 San Francisco Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $259,000

Weather you've looking to get your foot in the property market, or add to your investment portfolio, this property offers the space and rental returns you've been...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

Affordable beach-side living is Pick of the Week

Looking for lifestyle close to the beach?