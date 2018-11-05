Menu
Go with the flow and be comfortable this summer

by AMBER MACPHERSON
5th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

As the humidity rises, tight tops, dresses and pants become a bit of a liability.

Sweat patches are anyone's worst nightmare when you're dressed to impress, so what's a girl to do when you want to keep it breathable yet still fashionable?

Kque CEO and founder Tania Smith is used to the harsh hot summers of Queensland, so she designed her fashion collections to be light, bright and breezy.

"I'm from the Gold Coast. The climate here has a lot to do with my designs - sunny days, the palm trees, ocean and beaches,” Tania says. "I tend to design around that feel.”

Tania mostly uses silk and silk chiffon in her items, favouring the natural, cool fabric for loose-fitting blouses, skirts, wide-leg pants, dresses and kimonos.

She says she loves combining lightweight materials with flowing designs, allowing the clothing to fall gently around the body - not sticking to perspiring skin.

"I like the feel of silk because it works for all body shapes,” she says.

"Silk, because it's so flowy and feminine, tends to make different body shapes still look feminine.”

Start feeling cooler by adding one loose item to your outfit. Opt for a loose chiffon blouse with dress shorts, or try a pair of sophisticated wide-leg pants with a fitted singlet.

To stay chic in a roomy dress, go for a mini length or sleeveless maxi.

Keeping your arms or legs bare will add angles to your overall look, complementing the clothing's fluid shapes.

And Tania says you can't go wrong matching your relaxed garment with some grunge.

"I love to mix things up with ripped jeans,” Tania says.

"Wear a flowing top and dress it up or down with denim shorts, jeans, skirts, with a pair of flat shoes, heels or even boots.”

