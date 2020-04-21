Go to church on your couch

COUCH CHURCHING: No need to get dressed up for these services

GOING to church in your pyjamas is perfectly fine in these days of Covid-19.

Many organisations have adapted their services to suit current conditions and the Revival Centres Church is no exception.

Before social distancing restrictions were introduced, worshippers dressed in their Sunday best and headed to the Cavanbah Centre on Sundays to attend local services of the Revival Centres Church.

With physical meetings no longer possible, this church is providing a number of alternative avenues for their congregations which includes moving online to Facebook and live streaming.

“You can now go to church sitting on your couch,” said Pastor Bruce Pollock.

“There’s been a great reaction from the general public, quite a big response, more than expected.

“The Sunday Easter service was extremely busy with a lot of people choosing to go to church online. It was online before but in this current environment it’s proving very popular.”

The Revival Centres Church is live streaming some of their larger services on Sundays at 2pm and Wednesdays at 7.30pm.

For more information visit revivalcentres.org or Facebook or Youtube.

For local administration contact Pastor Bruce Pollock on 0427 949 206. Pastor Pollock can also supply a link to join the Sunday 10.30am Coffs Harbour service online.