Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COUCH CHURCHING: No need to get dressed up for these services
COUCH CHURCHING: No need to get dressed up for these services
News

Go to church on your couch

Wendy Andrews
21st Apr 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOING to church in your pyjamas is perfectly fine in these days of Covid-19.

Many organisations have adapted their services to suit current conditions and the Revival Centres Church is no exception.

Before social distancing restrictions were introduced, worshippers dressed in their Sunday best and headed to the Cavanbah Centre on Sundays to attend local services of the Revival Centres Church.

With physical meetings no longer possible, this church is providing a number of alternative avenues for their congregations which includes moving online to Facebook and live streaming.

“You can now go to church sitting on your couch,” said Pastor Bruce Pollock.

“There’s been a great reaction from the general public, quite a big response, more than expected.

“The Sunday Easter service was extremely busy with a lot of people choosing to go to church online. It was online before but in this current environment it’s proving very popular.”

The Revival Centres Church is live streaming some of their larger services on Sundays at 2pm and Wednesdays at 7.30pm.

For more information visit revivalcentres.org or Facebook or Youtube.

For local administration contact Pastor Bruce Pollock on 0427 949 206. Pastor Pollock can also supply a link to join the Sunday 10.30am Coffs Harbour service online.

church coffs harbour coronavirius revival centres church
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    PM condemns racist attacks

    PM condemns racist attacks
    • 21st Apr 2020 3:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Covid-19 update: Symptoms resolved in several local cases

        premium_icon Covid-19 update: Symptoms resolved in several local cases

        News The total number of confirmed cases across the health district remains stable at 48, with most of these having completed their isolation period.

        Two Coffs flights secured as Virgin collapses

        premium_icon Two Coffs flights secured as Virgin collapses

        Business Two return flights a week between Coffs Harbour and Sydney

        Temporary closure of breakwall due to upgrades

        premium_icon Temporary closure of breakwall due to upgrades

        News Another temporary closure of popular breakwall

        Emergency services reveal cause of highway crash

        premium_icon Emergency services reveal cause of highway crash

        News Two motorists had a rude awakening on Tuesday morning when they both collided ...