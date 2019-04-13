GO TIME: Service centre officially unveiled

BIG DAY: Former Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser, Spectrum Retail Group executive director Julian Ackad and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh cut the ribbon at the new South Coffs Service Centre.

FOLLOWING a nine month construction phase, the ribbon has been cut on the South Coffs Service Centre.

Former Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser, Spectrum Retail Group executive director Julian Ackad and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh had the honours of 'officially' opening the facility on Saturday morning.

The centre has been open for both fuel and food since March 20 and has added an extra choice for consumers looking for a pit stop along the Pacific Hwy.

The new service centre features a Oliver's Real Food, Hungry Jacks, Boost Juice and Caltex Foodary and is located on the corner of Stadium DR and the Pacific Hwy.

The centre has reportedly delivered 100 jobs for locals.

"We're really proud of the fact more than 500 contractors - engineers, sparkies, builders and concreters - many of whom are locals - have been on site since June last year to help make this project a reality,” Mr Ackad said last month.

"The Coffs economy keeps going from strength to strength and we see this project as an exciting addition largely built by local workers as a gateway to the region.

"Now is the time to be investing in Coffs.”