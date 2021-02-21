Go straight to the source - get local news you can trust

Menu
In the wake of Facebook's ban on publishing Australian news, it's never been more important than ever to turn to a trusted news source.

And there are a heap of ways to access the latest stories from the local news team in Coffs Harbour.

Make sure you bookmark our homepage coffscoastadvocate.com.au - our team is constantly updating the site throughout the day to make sure you find the local news you need to read.

Currently full website access is just $1 for the first 28 days.

Times have changed and we're doing it differently now but the Coffs Coast Advocate has been telling the news of the area for more than 100 years.

Our journalists live in the region to bring you the stories that matter.

Coffs Coast Advocate journalists Tim Jarrett and Jasmine Minhas and editor Janine Watson (centre).
Coffs Coast Advocate journalists Tim Jarrett and Jasmine Minhas and editor Janine Watson (centre).

Type in www.coffscoastadvocate.com.au into your browser - once you have found us, bookmark our page and go straight to the source.

From here you can click on the top right corner to read a digital edition of the Advocate, or click on the top left drop down menu to find stories from across the state in addition to national news, world news and sport.

Scrolling further down the page you'll find Subscriber Exclusives - a curated selection of our recent top stories.

Scroll further down the page to read our Subscriber Exclusives - a curated selection of our top local stories.

 

