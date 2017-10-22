The 'Go To Guide' for great takeaway on the Coffs Coast

We need your help to build a 'go to' list of great takeaway options on the Coffs Coast.

THE thing about great food is that word of mouth defines a great small business.

We all know of that place, the one you'd choose above all others when you are thinking of takeaway.

Well we'd like to know where your favourite places for takeaway are on the Coffs Coast?

In a celebration of great taste, unreal service, value for money and small local business, we are calling on our readers to help us build a 'go to guide' of great tasting takeaway on the Coffs Coast.

If you love the food of the fast food giants, so be it, but ideally with this list we'd like to celebrate the small local businesses that are renowned for great taste.

Don't limit yourself to one nomination, list all of your favourites, so that locals and tourists alike can tap into some local knowledge of where to find great places to order at and eat from and what dishes they should be trying.

From fish and chips, to falafel, halloumi salad to hamburgers, sushi to spring rolls, korma to curry ... you get the drift.

So hungry just thinking of the possibilities.

We want all cuisines represented by naming every place that is mouth watering crazy on the Coffs Coast.

We are putting out the call on Facebook this afternoon and we'll follow up with a few call-outs for nominations in print in coming weeks.

If you'd like to nominate your favourite please do so on our Facebook post or in a comment below by listing the business and the special dishes that get your taste buds going.

bon appétit.