GO GIRLS: Motocross fliers on the rise in the Valley

SKY-HIGH: Taylah McCutcheon gets air over the finish line during the Go Girl Racing Australia Series at Gnudwoc Park. Contributed

MOTOCROSS: South Grafton Ex-Services Motorcycle Club's Gnudwoc Park race track played host to some of the best female motocross riders in the country at the weekend as the Go Girl Racing Australia annual series touched down in the Clarence Valley.

Australian supercross champion Meghan 'MadMeg' Rutledge flew the flag in the senior groups, while the next big thing in motocross, Charli Cannon, also flew around the South Grafton racetrack.

Go Girls Racing Australia has been in operation for more than a decade, and is the only female-focussed motocross competition in the country.

President Nicole McIntyre said the idea was to give junior riders a pathway to senior-level competition.

"With a new format and new committee for the past three years we have been focussed on developing females in motocross,” McIntyre said. "It is about giving the junior girls a pathway, and also supporting our senior females who are putting in the time to race.

"We have created this series which brings the girls together once a year for competition, but we have also created a motocross family which is really important to the riders.”

The four-day racing extravaganza gave female riders an opportunity to earn prizes beyond what they can in regular events.

The event also featured a strong group of male support classes, including 50cc machines all the way up to 150cc.

McIntyre praised the South Grafton club for getting the Gnudwoc Park track up to Go Girls Racing standards.

"The club really has gone above and beyond,” she said.

"This is one of the smaller clubs in Australia, but they have certainly pulled their weight and then some to get the track up to standard.

"It has been fantastic to ride on and all the competitors have been really impressed.”

McIntyre thanked sponsors Lucas Oils, Quick Shades and Grafton Power Products for their support of the event.