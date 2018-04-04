Go for gold in Ocean Swims

A FUN EVENT: No matter what your level, simply taking part in the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims on Sunday brings plenty of rewards.

A FUN EVENT: No matter what your level, simply taking part in the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims on Sunday brings plenty of rewards. Nashyspix

JUST as the Aussie swimmers are going for gold this week at the Commonwealth Games, you have your chance to achieve gold or set a PB by taking part in the Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims this weekend.

While the event will attract some of the stars of the pool and surf, the majority of swimmers in Sunday's event will be there for the joy of ocean swimming, with their main aim to finish one of the four swims on offer.

Most of all, everyone will be out there to have fun.

The event has attracted participants from all over NSW with swimmers entered from as far south as Goulburn, to Tweed Heads in the north and out to Gunnedah.

The Armidale School is sending a contingent of more than 70 students this year, most of whom live a long way from the coast but are looking forward to challenging themselves in the ocean swim.

Kicking off the event at 8am is the 600m swim around the Jetty with separate starts for males and females.

Immediately following this are the Junior Swims for 8-14 year olds.

The main event, the 2km harbour swim, starts at 9.30am.

Some of the faster swimmers will finish this swim in less than 25 minutes, while the 'back of the pack' swimmers usually complete it in just over 80 minutes. Regardless of times, everyone agrees it's a great day out and lots of fun.

"The beauty of the event is that it attracts such a variety of participants from an eight year old doing their first ocean swim to those who are regulars on the ocean swimming circuit,” race director Noel Phillips said

He added that some swimmers have been training for 12 months for this event, whereas others wake up and decide to enter on the day.

"Whatever your motivation and whatever your time, the important thing is to get out there and enjoy yourself,” he said.

"Just by taking part, you'll also be helping to support local community groups and the surf clubs who assist with water safety.”

There are some great random prize draws up for grabs too, just for taking part, including holidays, pool swimming passes and swim packs.

"The harbour is currently ideal for swimming with the water temperature around 24 degrees,” Phillips said.

"The forecast for Sunday is for a warm, sunny day and calm swimming conditions.”

For more information and to enter this fantastic community event, go to villlagesports.com.au.

Online entries close on Friday and late entries taken on race day will incur a $10 fee.