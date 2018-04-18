Menu
Login
Big Banana staff members Elizabeth Courtenay, Raj Garcia and Angel Bell get into the spirit of National Banana Day.
Big Banana staff members Elizabeth Courtenay, Raj Garcia and Angel Bell get into the spirit of National Banana Day. Trevor Veale
News

Go bananas

Rachel Vercoe
by
18th Apr 2018 10:00 AM

AS the city renowned for a giant banana, there's no better way to spend National Banana Day than enjoying the fun activities at the Big Banana Fun Park.

Today is National Banana Day, which will be celebrated at the Big Banana with balloon giveaways, banana throwing competitions, a charity barbecue and more.

If you'd like to sit back and relax, there are delicious chocolate coated bananas, sundaes and ice cream in the cafe to enjoy.

All proceeds from the charity barbecue at the water park will go to Frontier Projects Haiti to bring educational opportunities and sustainable solutions to Haitian children.

Visit bigbanana.com.

big banana coffs harbour national banana day
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Free specialist counselling now available for new parents

    Free specialist counselling now available for new parents

    News LOCAL parents who may be experiencing perinatal depression and anxiety now have access to free specialist counselling.

    • 18th Apr 2018 4:00 PM
    Meet the gardening queen of the coast

    Meet the gardening queen of the coast

    News Bree Hiatt has won the Coffs Harbour Gardening Great competition

    Spend your days by the river in this bargain home

    Spend your days by the river in this bargain home

    Property Come inside Coffs Property Estate Agents' property pick of the week

    Champions crowned at Oz Grom Cup

    Champions crowned at Oz Grom Cup

    Surfing Big scores from groms in finals of Billabong Oz Grom Cup in Coffs.

    Local Partners