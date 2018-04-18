Go bananas

Big Banana staff members Elizabeth Courtenay, Raj Garcia and Angel Bell get into the spirit of National Banana Day.

AS the city renowned for a giant banana, there's no better way to spend National Banana Day than enjoying the fun activities at the Big Banana Fun Park.

Today is National Banana Day, which will be celebrated at the Big Banana with balloon giveaways, banana throwing competitions, a charity barbecue and more.

If you'd like to sit back and relax, there are delicious chocolate coated bananas, sundaes and ice cream in the cafe to enjoy.

All proceeds from the charity barbecue at the water park will go to Frontier Projects Haiti to bring educational opportunities and sustainable solutions to Haitian children.

Visit bigbanana.com.