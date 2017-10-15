Go bananas at the Big Banana's latest addition

NEW: The Go Banana Fun Zone, the Big Banana's newest attraction, has opened its doors. The Big Banana's gift shop manager Elizabeth Courtenay tries her hand at one of the games.

NEW: The Go Banana Fun Zone, the Big Banana's newest attraction, has opened its doors. The Big Banana's gift shop manager Elizabeth Courtenay tries her hand at one of the games. Contributed

THE opening of Coffs Harbour's first Time Zone styled games arcade could not have come at a better time.

The Go Bananas Fun Zone opened its doors at The Big Banana Fun Park this week just as heavy rains hit Coffs Harbour and it features some of the latest ticket redemption gaming machines in the world.

Perfect timing as Coffs Harbour copped a drenching at the weekend.

The arcade features games such as Down The Clown, Bean Bag Toss, Milk Jug Toss, Ice Ball Alley Roller, Lane Master Bowling, Deal or No Deal, Pirates Hook, Extreme Shots Basketball, Wack N Win, Treasure Quest and many more.

It also features a toddler play area and a coin operated fairy floss machine, which makes the sweet fairy floss right before your eyes.

Like other gaming arcades, at Go Bananas Fun Zone guests play our fun and exciting machines to win tickets.

There are plenty of prizes to choose from at the Big Banana Prize Hub or redemption counter, where tickets won at the Go Bananas Fun Zone can be exchanged for prizes. Contributed

All games are a game of skill and the better you are, the more tickets you can win. The tickets are then used to redeem prizes at the Prize Hub or at the Big Banana's redemption counter in the gift shop.

Prizes include toys, novelties and electronics.

"This new facility is a fantastic new attraction for the park which adds a totally new dimension to the business. The Fun Zone has added a real buzz to the café and gift shop area and the feedback from both tourists and locals has been extremely positive. It's great to see families of all ages having a great time playing the games together," Big Banana General Manager Michael Lockman said.

The Big Banana is open seven days a week from 9am - 5pm. For more, visit www.bigbanana.com.