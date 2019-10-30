GO-AHEAD: Council‘s controversial project deemed to be sound

An artist impression of the Cultural and Civic Space.

THE divisive Cultural and Civic Space project has been given the all clear from the Minister for Local Government, Shelley Hancock.

In a letter obtained by The Advocate, Ms Hancock said there was no evidence Coffs Harbour City Council had breached its statutory obligations in pursuing the project.

The Minister was responding to a petition by residents’ action group Citizens Voice calling for the Gordon St plans to be paused, citing a lack of community consultation in regards to the development of the new council chambers, library and museum.

The petition tabled in State Parliament by Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh was signed by more than 12,000 people.

Ms Hancock said she does not have the power to intervene, and instead called on locals to show their support or dissatisfaction at the next council elections in September 2020.

“While there have been complaints about the lack of consultation undertaken by Coffs Harbour City Council … Council has a significant amount of information available on its website,” she said.

“It is apparent the community is now aware of what is being proposed and have been bringing their concerns to the attention of their local councillors.

“I recognise that some council decisions do not have unanimous support in the community.

“However, as a locally elected body, the Council is the appropriate body to make decisions on behalf of the community about allocating public resources to projects such as this.”

Ms Hancock said the council had undertaken all planning and reporting requirements necessary, including a Community Strategic Plan, a four-year delivery program, an operational plan and a community engagement strategy.

“While councils must appropriately engage their communities and, where necessary, comply with specific statutory consultation measures, as Minister for Local Government, I do not have a role in specifying the consultation strategy to be used in each circumstance,” Ms Hancock said.

Ms Hancock however assured the Office of Local Government will be closely monitoring the council and the Cultural and Civic Space project.

In Mayor Cr Denise Knight’s column which recently appeared in The Advocate, Ms Knight said she had met with the new NSW Local Government Minister who told her the council had “ticked all the boxes.”

“She was very positive about everything – the community consultation we’ve done, the business case and all the other project processes,” Ms Knight said.