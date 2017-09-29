28°
Gnome vandals leave locals devastated

SHATTERED: The beloved Gnome Hole has been vandalised.
Jasmine Minhas
AMBER Chapman and her father have been left devastated following the discovery their treasured 20-year-old community tradition has been destroyed by a pair of young boys.

Amber took to Facebook in disgust after her father found the gnomes from the project he started in Red Rock around 20 years ago, dubbed the Gnome Hole, had all been smashed.

Amber said after her father placed a number of gnomes in the area, other residents and visitors have added more gnomes and items to the Gnome Hole over the years.

"In recent years, other good natured, friendly, unknown people took on the baton and continued the tradition with a Gnome Guest journal and a collection of things such as bug spray and sun screen at the Gnome Hole,” she said.

"The gnomes grew and grew over the years. This week my father came across this senseless vandalism.”

After seeing Amber's online post, a parent of one of the young boys came forward and said the 12-year-old and his friend were to blame for the vandalism and were being punished.

It was a marvel for the community and a favourite spot for a lot of local children. However, Amber said all hope is not lost and they will be rebuilding the Gnome Hole.

"Community spirit cannot be crushed,” she said.

Facebook users were not happy to hear the Gnome Hole had been vandalised.
