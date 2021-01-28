GLOVES ON: Register now to make Coffs sparkle

There are plenty of tossers out there who rely on the community to clean up after them.

Registrations are open for one of our country’s greatest traditions – Clean Up Australia Day.

Countless Coffs Harbour residents have spent a day in March combing beaches, bushland and brooks to rid the landscape of the tonnes of rubbish which finds its way into our pristine environment.

Billed as the country’s largest community-based environmental event, there are already fourteen groups planning to clean up areas across the Coffs Coast including in Thora, Bellingen, Sawtell, Coffs Harbour, Sapphire Beach, Bucca, Woolgoolga, Lowanna and the Orara Valley.

People can register for the March 7 event at cleanup.org.au.

Clean Up Australia chairperson Pip Kiernan says now is the time for all Australians to step up to clean up, to help protect and conserve their local environments.

There is nothing more relaxing than picking up rubbish as part of Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 7.

“Last year saw immense disruption to our lives, not least of all to our local environments which have been impacted by increased uptake of single-use, disposable items,” said Ms Kiernan.

“We know Australians everywhere are itching to get involved and now is their chance to officially register for Clean Up Australia Day 2021. Indeed, it’s never been more important to get involved and make a real difference.

“Whether you are a first-time volunteer or a more seasoned Clean Up Champion looking to get involved, now is the time for you to register your involvement at cleanup.org.au,” added Ms Kiernan.