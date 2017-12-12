Gloves on for a big fight night

RINGSIDE: At least 10 amateur bouts are set for next weekend's fight night.

RINGSIDE: At least 10 amateur bouts are set for next weekend's fight night. Brenda Strong GLA190311BOXI

BOXING action returns to Coffs Harbour on Saturday with a strong card of amateur boxing lined up.

A ring will once again be set up inside the Coffs Harbour Leagues Club with four North Coast titles the feature of the fight night.

As one of the main organisers of the night, Darryl Wallbridge is hoping the event is as successful as the initial foray held at the Leagues Club.

"The last fight night we had at the leagues club was a roaring success, it was chokkas,” Wallbridge said.

"Hopefully this one will be just as good if not even bigger.”

The comeback of veteran fighter Mick Magnay continues in the main event with the local facing Taree's Darren Fitzsimmons for the North Coast title in the light middleweight division.

There will also be titles up for grabs in the cruiserweight, middleweight and welterweight divisions, all three bouts featuring locals.

The middleweight bout will see Coffs Harbour's Matt Watt meet Luke Meyer from Yamba while fellow local Jacob Vickery faces Noah Luzariaga from Casino in the welterweight division.

In an all Coffs Coast affair, Bellingen's Ayden Molloy will step into the ring to meet Coffs Harbour boxer Corey Lynch for the cruiserweight belt.