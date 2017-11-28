Gloves are off for blood donation

Members of the Kobbers Kruising Klub took part in Red Cross' Red25 initiative.

DON'T let the leather and spikes fool you.

With one in three people needing blood in their lifetime, the crew at Kobbers Kruising Klub decided to swap the motorbike for a different kind of drive this weekend, saving more than 30 lives.

The motorcycle club, which includes members from Coffs Harbour all the way down to Port Macquarie, takes on local charity rides and events and over the weekend decided to take part in Red Cross' Red25 initiative by donating their blood.

"Every donation of blood saves three lives, which means The Kobbers have helped saved the lives of more than 30 people,” John Sullivan, Red Cross Donor Centre Manager said.

"The group got in touch about a few weeks ago and we managed to get the whole group in on the one day over two hours.

"We would love to have more groups like the Kobbers to donate. When we work together we can make an even bigger difference to the lives of cancer patients, burns surgical and trauma patients, people with immune disorders and many others.”

The Red25 initiative aims to rally groups and businesses across the country to together give 25% of all blood donations needed.

"Every year Australia needs 1.3 million donations of blood, so we are calling on more businesses to get involved with Red 25.

"It doesn't matter if you have 5 members or 500. You can unite to save lives.”

For details on Red 25, visit donateblood.com.au/red25 or call 13 14 95.