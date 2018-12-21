Menu
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Greg Agius, Alan Freedman, Kate Drum and Phil Crofts with the donations received from the Sawtell RSL's Food Drive. TREVOR VEALE
Glorious food

Rachel Vercoe
by
21st Dec 2018 1:30 PM

OVERWHELMING support from the community will keep hungry bellies at bay this Christmas.

To kick start Christmas and the new year with pantries full, the Sawtell RSL dropped off bags of goodies donated during its annual Food Drive to the Uniting Church Soup Kitchen.

"This year people were donating more than they did last year,” Sawtell RSL marketing manager Kate Drum said.

"There's lots of goodies in there to try and make Christmas that little bit special.”

Community members, visitors and staff members contributed, donating food to the cause, to help feed hungry mouths on the Coffs Coast.

