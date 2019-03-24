GLOBAL STAR: Singh's rise to power makes international news

GLOBAL STAR: Gurmesh Singh's rise to power has made news in the country of his heritage.

NATIONALS candidate and likely new Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh has become an overnight international star, with his rise to power gaining traction in the country of his heritage.

With his addition to state parliament still yet to be rubber stamped, though looking increasingly likely, The Times of India have jumped all over the Mr Singh's story.

The website, which is one of India's largest media organisations, claims Mr Singh is Australia's first Sikh MP.

"Australia has got it's first Sikh MP in Gurmesh Singh Sidhu, a fourth generation Australian, who won Coffs Harbour constituency on Saturday to reach New South Wales state parliament,” the story read.

"He is also chairman of Oz Group Cooperative - a group of blueberry growing Sikh farmers, which happens to be one of the biggest suppliers of blueberries in Australia.

"The cooperative was formed after the decline of the local banana industry. Just four berry-growing families of the Coffs Coast Sikh community founded it and now it already has 100 growers.”

A Nationals Party spokesman said earlier today Mr Singh will be spending time with his family until the vote count is finalised, which still may take another couple of days.

You can read the full story here: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com//articleshow/68543807.cms?utm_source=email&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=TOIMobile